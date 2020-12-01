Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 528 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

