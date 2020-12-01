Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 733 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $1,499,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,335,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,999,000 after purchasing an additional 272,298 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 254,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.