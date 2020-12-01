Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average of $244.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

