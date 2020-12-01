Klever Reaches Market Cap of $19.85 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $158,926.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00288076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00913072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00462634 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00160355 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,187,230,855 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

