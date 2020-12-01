Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in November

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNRRY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.