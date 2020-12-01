Lambda Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Lambda has a market cap of $17.20 million and $5.51 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00288076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00913072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00462634 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00160355 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,871,821 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

