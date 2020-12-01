Legend Biotech Co.’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Legend Biotech had issued 18,425,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $423,775,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $121,757,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $69,338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 551.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 904,345 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $27,664,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $15,542,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

