Levolution (LEVL) 1-Day Volume Hits $352,561.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Levolution has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $352,561.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00394051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.02791313 BTC.

Levolution Token Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,227,209 tokens. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.