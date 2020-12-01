Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.