Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $256.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.44. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

