LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0159

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $831,020.63 and $8,934.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00064437 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020899 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1,697.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

