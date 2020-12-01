Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Plans Dividend of $1.50

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.80. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

LORL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

