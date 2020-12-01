Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

