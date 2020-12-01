Lympo (LYM) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Lympo has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $57,408.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00394051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.02791313 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.