Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

