Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,059 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,786,000 after buying an additional 829,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of ENB opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.