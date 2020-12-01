Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 866 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,439. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

