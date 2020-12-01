Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

