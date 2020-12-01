Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 41 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 78.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 31.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.12.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $280.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.