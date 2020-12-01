Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 698 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,869.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 492,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

