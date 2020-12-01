Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 77,514 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 244.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 267,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

BATS:JPHY opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.