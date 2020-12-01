Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 8,085 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,209.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

