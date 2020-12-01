Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 855 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 125,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 239,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,924.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

