Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys Shares of 37,072 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

JCPB stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

