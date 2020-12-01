Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 199,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

