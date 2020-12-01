Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

