Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

