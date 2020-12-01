Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,722,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after buying an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

