Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.77 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

