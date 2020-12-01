Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

