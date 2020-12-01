Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 720,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,692 shares of company stock worth $18,419,992. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

