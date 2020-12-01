Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,131,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $164.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.