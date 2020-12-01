Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.33 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 780,883 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,376,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 743,305 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,082,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 656,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 437,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

