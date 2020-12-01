Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.