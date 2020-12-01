Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,169,000.

Shares of BBMC opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16.

