Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 7.45% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.