Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,193 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,299 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.