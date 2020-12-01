Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,440 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $395.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $405.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

