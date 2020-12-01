Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,510 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

