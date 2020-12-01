Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 731 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Amgen stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.37. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

