Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after acquiring an additional 331,792 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 145.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 101,965 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $136.47. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

