Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.