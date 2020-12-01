Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 13,763 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $22,565,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $205.84 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

