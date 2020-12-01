Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 14,104 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

