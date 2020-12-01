Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 157 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

BIIB opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.86 and a 200 day moving average of $278.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

