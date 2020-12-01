Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,123 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 455.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

