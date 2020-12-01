Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 23,620 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 18.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

