Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 566 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CERN opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

