Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 942 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

