Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.27. 55,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

